Online threat causes lock down at Sierra Vista school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Sierra Vista Police Department referred a Huachuca Mountain Elementary School sixth grader for disruption involved after an online threat caused a campus-wide lock down Tuesday morning.
Four students reported the Snapchat threat to their school principal, according to a SVPD press release. The students said the sixth grader threatened to pull a fire alarm and shoot people at the school.
The student accused of making the threat was removed from class while the rest of the school was placed on lock down at around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Officers secured the school and once they determined there was no weapon or threat, school resumed shortly after 12:30 p.m.
