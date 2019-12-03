TPD looking for missing vulnerable adult

Hal Ridley went missing around noon on Monday Dec. 2 and is known to function at a 12-year-old cognitive level (Source: TPD)
December 2, 2019 at 5:54 PM MST - Updated December 2 at 5:54 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult known as 25-year-old Hal Ridley.

He was last seen at noon on Monday Dec. 2 at 308 E Glenn St.

Hal can be described as a black male who is five feet and five inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Hal was last seen wearing a black sweater, a red plaid shirt and jeans.

Authorities say Hal is functioning at a 12-year-old cognitive level.

Anyone with information on Hal’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

