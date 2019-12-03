TPD looking for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult known as 25-year-old Hal Ridley.
He was last seen at noon on Monday Dec. 2 at 308 E Glenn St.
Hal can be described as a black male who is five feet and five inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.
Hal was last seen wearing a black sweater, a red plaid shirt and jeans.
Authorities say Hal is functioning at a 12-year-old cognitive level.
Anyone with information on Hal’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.