Arizona’s top cop allegedly caught speeding, gets off with just a warning

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Col. Frank Milstead was allegedly caught going more than 90 miles per hour and got away with a warning, according to AZ Family.
Video of the incident was released by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and DPS.
It happened Oct. 12, 2019 on Interstate 17 near Lake Montezuma.
Milstead was pulled over by a deputy with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. He was not in uniform and was driving a 2019 Land Rover. A woman, who AZ Family said is 100 Club CEO Angela Harrolle, was in the passenger’s seat.
“The reason why I stopped you is you guys are going about, over 90 miles per hour, weaving through traffic, not using your guys’ turn signal," the deputy said on the video.
While the deputy was getting Milstead’s driver’s license, registration and insurance information, the pair told the deputy they’re were headed to Flagstaff for a memorial hike.
As the deputy walks back to his cruiser, Milstead hands him something.
“I don’t know if that will help at all," Milstead said.
It was Milstead's DPS ID.
“Oh! Oh, well, pleasure to meet you,” the deputy said.
The deputy checked the information before handing Milstead his information back.
“I love (Yavapai County Sheriff) Scott Mascher," Milstead said. “He’s one of my favorite guys.”
“Yeah, he’s cool,” the deputy said.
“Well, one of his guys is about to write me a ticket,” Milstead said. “I was going too fast.”
The deputy said it was an educational stop.
“I appreciate the break,” Milstead said.
The deputy then introduced himself before leaving.
AZ Family said according to Arizona law, any driver going faster than 85 miles per hour is guilty of a class 3 misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 30 days in jail.
Milstead tweeted out the following statement after the video was published by AZ Family.
“On Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 4:55PM I was stopped for speeding by a deputy of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Unquestionably I was speeding and the deputy’s decision to stop me was valid. As with any traffic stop, the deputy requested my information and I provided it.”
During our conversation, my fiancée explained we were traveling to an annual memorial for her late husband who was killed in the line of duty 11 years ago. As they spoke, I realized I had not identified myself as a law enforcement officer, as I have been trained to do since the academy."
I provided the deputy with my professional identification. The deputy then conducted a proper records check, after which he allowed me to proceed with an educational warning. Warnings take place on at least a third of all traffic stops conducted by various agencies. I recognize the seriousness of the speeding violation for which I was stopped, and I am deeply regretful. Irrespective of my position, my adherence to all laws is imperative and on the day in question I was in violation."
I hold the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Scott Mascher in high regard. The deputy in this case was very professional. This is certainly a regrettable event for me and one for which I will reflect and learn."
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.