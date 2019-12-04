Bearizona kicks off Wild Wonderland holiday attraction Dec. 6

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Bearizona will kick off the annual Wild Wonderland celebration on Friday, Dec. 6. Visitors are allowed to enter the glowing Fort Bearizona after normal operating hours every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in December to experience the night-time extravaganza.
Wild Wonderland is a family-friendly event where guests can stroll among 400,000 lights illuminating the pine trees. The lights are synchronized with traditional Christmas music every half hour, providing a multimedia show of colors and sounds.
Visitors can watch the park’s critters, such as jaguars, otters, bobcats, raccoons, badgers and foxes, stay up late to open their early Christmas presents.
Guests can join Mrs. Claus during a nightly story time reading in the gift shop, stay warm by the outdoor fire pit and enjoy the holiday treats available for purchase at Canyonlands Restaurant. After story time, kids of all ages can take photos with Mrs. Claus.
- 6 pm - Front gates open
- 6:30 pm - Jaguars and otters open presents
- First light show takes place, repeating every 30 minutes until 8:30 pm
- Craft room opens in gift shop
- 7 pm - Story time with Mrs. Claus
- 7:30 pm - Bobcats and raccoons open presents
- 8 pm - Story time with Mrs. Claus
- 8:15 pm - Last admittance
- 8:30 pm - Badgers and foxes open presents
- 9 pm - Park closes
“Our Wild Wonderland has always been a wonderful opportunity for families to come together and get into the spirit of the holidays,” said owner Sean Casey. “We are proud to continue providing this experience for the thousands of park visitors who have let us become a part of their family traditions.”
Tickets for Wild Wonderland are available online HERE for $13 (using promo code bzwild19) or $20 at the gate, and children under the age of 3 are free. Admission to this event is a separate charge from general park admission.
Wild Wonderland takes place in the Fort Bearizona walk-thru portion of the park only; the drive-thru portion of the park is closed. Wild Wonderland will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
