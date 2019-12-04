Cochise County sheriff wants more intel on cross-border investigations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels isn’t sure what to make of the news that several suspects have been arrested for the deadly attack on women and children in Sonora, Mexico last month.
The suspects weren't identified and the charges against them haven't been disclosed. He said law enforcement at all levels on both sides of the border typically share information more freely to keep each other aware of developments and possible collaborations.
“It’s almost like there’s a wall that’s been created for communication and that’s not good for anybody on both sides,” Dannels said.
The sheriff said violence isn't spilling into Cochise County, but neither is intel from investigators. He said any information he's received in the past has helped him keep the community informed, because so many people in his jurisdiction cross the border frequently. He wonders if there is some sort of cartel influence to the investigation in Sonora.
"I want to respect the leadership within Mexico, but I'm telling you, watching this after three decades, this is a unique one," he said.
It’s not just the family massacre. Dannels said he never received an update on the early morning gunshots in Agua Prieta the day before.
The sheriff said his office is ready to collaborate with any agency that needs support because he believes it’ll take both the U.S. and Mexican governments working together to end cartel violence.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.