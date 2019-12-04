COLD CASE: Man found guilty in brutal Tucson homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been convicted in connection with a brutal homicide that happened in Tucson more than seven years ago.
According to the Pima County Attorney’s Office, Jose Javier Aleman-Rodriguez was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday, Nov. 22.
The Tucson Police Department said the victim was found dead in his own home in November 2012. The victim had more than 30 lacerations to his head and neck.
The PCAO said investigators found several weapons used in the homicide, including a broken liquor bottle, folded up frying pan, broken kitchen knife and a hammer covered in blood. A bleach bottle covered in blood was also recovered.
Aleman-Rodriguez’s DNA was found on three of the four weapons as well as the bleach bottle, the PCAO said.
He will be sentenced on Jan. 3, 2020.
