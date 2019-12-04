Fire on the east side displaces two, no injuries reported

The Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire near Kolb Road and Wilmot Road on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | December 3, 2019 at 9:06 PM MST - Updated December 3 at 9:06 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were displaced after a fire took over a condominium early Tuesday evening.

The Tucson Fire Department responded to the scene on the 1900 block of Camino Serna near Kolb Road and Wilmot Road at 6:13 p.m. Dec. 3, 2019. Neighbors first reported smoke coming from the window of the condo, according to a TFD press release.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze at 6:44 p.m., no one was inside the condo at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to the release.

The Red Cross was called for a man and a woman. A dog in a neighboring condo was evacuated due to smoke and returned to its owners.

