Fire on the east side displaces two, no injuries reported

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were displaced after a fire took over a condominium early Tuesday evening.
The Tucson Fire Department responded to the scene on the 1900 block of Camino Serna near Kolb Road and Wilmot Road at 6:13 p.m. Dec. 3, 2019. Neighbors first reported smoke coming from the window of the condo, according to a TFD press release.
Fire crews extinguished the blaze at 6:44 p.m., no one was inside the condo at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to the release.
The Red Cross was called for a man and a woman. A dog in a neighboring condo was evacuated due to smoke and returned to its owners.
