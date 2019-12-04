FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain possible today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another system is moving in today bringing us a chance for rain. This system is much weaker than the last couple of systems so expect up to a quarter of an inch of rain with many areas seeing less. Once the rain moves out Thursday, expect temps near average in the mid to upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of showers, mainly in the morning and early afternoon hours, with highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Few showers possible.
THURSDAY: A 10% chance of morning showers with highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Highs in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.
SUNDAY: 30% chance of showers with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
