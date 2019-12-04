One person deceased after fatal pedestrian collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has been pronounced deceased after a pedestrian collision occurred on Tucson’s west side last night.
On Dec. 3, 2019, just after 11 p.m., officers from Operations Division West and the Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to the intersection of W. Anklam Road and Centennial Drive for the report of a pedestrian found in the roadway.
Upon arrival, Tucson Fire Medics attempted to render aid but the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Traffic Detectives were contacted and responded to continue the investigation.
According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, the pedestrian was southwest of St. Mary’s Hospital when he was struck by a west bound vehicle.
The suspect vehicle did not stop and fled the scene. There is no suspect vehicle information at this time.
Detectives are withholding the pedestrian’s identity pending next of kin notification.
The investigation is on-going and detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
