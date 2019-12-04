Rural Metro responds to house fire near Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire near Sabino Canyon and Snyder Rd., Wednesday morning, Dec. 4.
The residents woke up to smoke alarms and a house filled with smoke, but were able to safely evacuate, according to John Walka with with RMFD.
Firefighters found flames burning the walls and attic space, but controlled the fire within 20 minutes.
The cause of fire is under investigation, but officials believe it the fireplace may have been the cause, said Walka.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.