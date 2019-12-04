Students make their mark at Walter Douglas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The students at Walter Douglas Elementary are getting a new school, so until construction is completed they will be attending class next door at their old school.
The construction on the school near Flowing Wells and Prince roads began at the end of last school year and work won’t be complete until the spring of 2020. But, the students received a special treat on Wednesday, Dec. 4. They were allowed to sign a beam being installed in an elevator shaft. They used grease pens to add their names to school history.
The school is more than 50 years old and Principal Dr. Tamara McAllister said the infrastructure wasn’t a great fit for newer technology. Also, one of the old school buildings flooded recently.
The funds for the school construction are from a bond approved by voters in 2018.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.