Sunnyside High School administrators confiscate firearm from student

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A student at Sunnyside High School brought a firearm to campus, according to a letter sent home to parents.
A letter from Sunnyside High School Principal Ricky Torres stated that administrators received information that a student had plans to bring a firearm to campus this morning. Once campus officials identified the student, they were able to confiscate the weapon and resolve the situation before classes started on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
The school was able to identify the student through action taken by a parent, according to the letter.
The letter did not mention if the student was disciplined.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
