Tell Mel: Tattered American flags at Tucson park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sad.
That’s how one Tucson woman described the condition of the stars and stripes flying at one city park.
Tiffany Pierson reached out to KOLD News 13 to see what could be done to replace the flags at Christopher Columbus Park off Silverbell Road after walking through the park on Nov. 15. The photos of the flags were taken before strong winds and heavy rain moved through Southern Arizona.
I went to the Tucson Parks and Recreation Department to ask about the maintenance and replacement process for American flags at all city-owned properties.
In a statement, the supervisor apologized for the condition.
“Thank you for forwarding the concerns about the flags at Columbus Park. I would have to agree that the flags have been allowed to become more weather worn then in the past. If you can, please pass along our deepest regrets for not paying closer attention to our state and national flags. We simply have lost consistency regarding the flag replacement because supervision over Columbus Park has completely changed three times in three years. We currently have excellent personnel overseeing that area and are confident that the flags will be maintained regularly going forward.”
After reaching out to the city, I found the flags had been removed from the poles at Columbus Park.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 3, the flags had not yet been replaced.
