UPDATE: Tucson police search for suspects involved in midtown shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is responding to a shooting near Glenn Street.
Police were originally called to the area on an unrelated call on Hayhurst Street early afternoon on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, according to an email from TPD. While on the call, the officers heard an altercation ensue between to men on the other side of nearby wall and subsequent gunfire.
The officers jumped the wall to investigate and the suspects fled the scene, according to the email. Police are in the area searching for the suspects.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
