Winterhaven celebrates 70 years of holiday light displays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The lights of Winterhaven, which have been illuminating Tucson’s holiday nights nearly every year since 1949, will again be on display from Dec. 14-29. Here are some things you should know if you want to enjoy the Winterhaven Festival of Lights.
Most nights are for pedestrians, but you can also tour the neighborhood on a party bike, trolley limo, or on a hayride. More information about how to reserve one of these options is on the festival’s website: HERE.
The final night, Dec. 29, is the one and only drive-through date, in which you can view the displays from your vehicle. Hours for the festival are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night.
The festival is free, but visitors are encouraged to bring a donation of either money or food for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. They are especially in need of peanut butter, oatmeal, cereal, granola bars, canned tomato products, canned tuna and chicken, canned soup, canned vegetables, canned fruit, rice and pasta, and shelf-stable milk. Last year, Tucsonans donated about $27,000 and 56,238 pounds of food during the festival.
The festival is in the Winterhaven neighborhood and entrances are on Ft. Lowell Road, Tucson Boulevard, Country Club Road and Prince Road. To view an interactive map showing decorated homes, display winners, concessions, restrooms and more, click HERE. The Community Food Bank is also providing maps at the festival with each donation.
Visitors are allowed to bring their dogs, but they must be on a leash and dog owners are asked to bring baggies to pick up after them.
There is no designated parking lot, but visitors are welcome to park in the surrounding neighborhoods for free. Some nearby businesses charge for parking, but they are not affiliated with the festival.
More more information, visit the festival’s FAQ page HERE.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.