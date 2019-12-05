Border agents, Mexican police discover smuggling tunnel in Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol agents and Mexican Federal police discovered an incomplete smuggling tunnel under the streets of Nogales on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
According to information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the tunnel was found during a bi-national sweep of the storm drain system that serves both sides of the border.
The tunnel was 10 feet underground and extended 20 feet into the United States. The entrance was concealed by a pile of dirt in the floor of part of the drainage system. It had been capped with a Styrofoam and concrete mixture.
This is the 124th tunnel discovered in the Tucson Sector since 1990. Border Patrol and Mexican authorities will continue to monitor the tunnel until it is remediated with concrete filler and properly secured.
