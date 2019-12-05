FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rain chances are gone for the end of the week leaving us with beautiful weather! Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in front of another system that could bring us some more light rain by Sunday.
THURSDAY: A 10% chance of morning showers with highs in the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Few showers possible.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Highs in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.
SUNDAY: 30% chance of showers with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.
