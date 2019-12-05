Men’s chorus performs to inform

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson LGBTQ chorus is hoping to deliver a message louder than the songs they sing, beginning on Friday, Dec. 6.
The Reveille Men’s Chorus will open its holiday show called “Snowed In.” It’s a story about being snowed in in Tucson - as told through the perspective of a child who is non-binary.
Members say it’s important to have a mission in their shows for the audience.
“Since so many millennials ... are starting to use they/them as their primary pronouns, we wanted make sure that our audience was able to understand, ‘Oh, this is how you use this in a sentence,’” said Brayton Bollenbacher, the Reveille Men’s Chorus, Artistic Director.
You can catch “Snowed In” beginning Friday night at the Tucson Convention Center’s Leo Rich Theater. The show runs through Sunday, Dec. 8, and tickets can bought at the door or online HERE.
