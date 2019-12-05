Northwest Fire District opens new station

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Northwest Fire District has a new fire station.
It is located west of I-10 at 10350 W. Tangerine Road and will serve the up-and-coming Gladden Farms neighborhood.
Station 341 has been open for less than a month and crews are already making a difference in the neighborhood. The fire district says they have seen response times to calls in the area decrease.
Visitors from the community were able to tour the new station during a celebration on Thursday, Dec. 5.
