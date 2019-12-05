Rock legends make a comeback in upcoming nation-wide tour

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Love rock and roll?
Well then, get ready to mark your calendars because Mötley Crüe, Poison, Def Leppard and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are set go on tour together next year.
The rock legends will touch down in cities across the country, including Phoenix at the Statefarm Stadium on Saturday, July 25, 2020. The tour kicks off July 5 in Miami and wraps in Los Angeles on Sept. 5, 2020.
It will be the first time Mötley Crüe will be on stage since the band’s “Final Tour" in 2015, according to Rolling Stone Magazine. In fact, the band legally isn’t supposed to perform due to a contract signed by the band’s members some years ago. However, a video on the band’s Youtube page announced the upcoming performance, with undeniable flair.
Tickets go on sale for “The Stadium Tour” on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.
