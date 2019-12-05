TOY DONATION: Fill the Streetcar charity event Dec. 6

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - You can help spread holiday cheer this season by dropping off new and unwrapped toys for children during the Regional Transportation Authority’s annual Fill the Streetcar with toys event.
The Sun Link streetcar will be parked on 8th Street, just west of 4th Avenue for easy toy drop off on Friday, Dec. 6 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Santa and the Grinch will make appearances during the day.
The collected toys are for Ramon’s Miracle on 31st Street charity, which distributes toys to children from economically disadvantaged neighborhoods. This year the charity is anticipating 15,000 children will attend the 49th annual toy distribution.
“Last year we collected 2,000 toys and this year we are challenging the community to help us reach 2,500 toys to support Miracle on 31st Street,” said RTA Executive Director Farhad Moghimi. “We appreciate the support of businesses along the streetcar route who are inviting their customers to donate toys to Fill the Streetcar to help us meet our goal.”
Between 4 and 6 p.m., entertainment will be provided by Pistor Middle School Choir, Tucson Desert Harmony Chorus and the Walden Grove High School Dance Team.
Ramon’s Miracle on 31st Street will hold its annual toy giveaway on Dec. 21 at the Casino del Sol Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.