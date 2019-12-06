ACTION DAY: Rain expected on Sunday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day for Sunday, Dec. 8 due to a high chance of rain being in the forecast.
A cold front is moving through with a 50 percent chance of scattered showers on Sunday. Tucson could see up to 1/2 inch of rain or more in certain areas.
There will be a 40 percent chance of showers by Monday, with temperatures falling to the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the mid-40s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.
SUNDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50 percent chance for rain with highs in the upper-60s.
MONDAY: 40 percent chance for rain with highs in the lower-60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower-60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-60s.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-60s.
Track the latest weather alerts with the News 13 First Alert weather app, which is available for free HERE.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.