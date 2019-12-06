AZ Weekend, Dec. 6

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There is lot going on in the first full weekend of December.
Here are a few of the events happening in your AZ Weekend.
Tamal and Heritage Festival
On Saturday, Dec. 7 – indulge in a holiday favorite.
The 15th Annual Tamal and Heritage Festival is happening at Casino Del Sol. Celebrate the region’s rich tastes with local food and artisan vendors.
There will also be live local entertainment, a farmers market and plenty of fun for the whole family.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and is free to the public.
Tubac Luminaria Nights - Fiesta de Navidad
In Tubac – the Luminaria Nights, Fiesta de Navidad kicks off Friday night, Dec. 6 and runs through Saturday.
This tradition is now in its 35th year.
Thousands of candle luminarias will line the village streets.
It kicks off at dusk and runs through 9 p.m.
Reivelle Men’s Chorus: “Snowed In”
How about a show?
The Reivelle Men’s Chorus is kicking off their holiday season at the Tucson Convention Center with the show ‘snowed in’
It’s a story about being snowed in in Tucson told through the eyes of a non-binary character.
The LGBTQ group says they always work to put a mission in their shows.
Snowed begins tonight and runs through Sunday at the Leo Rich Theatre.
Tickets can be bought online or at the door.
Deal of the week
Don’t forget about this deal of the week – too sweet to pass up.
Head to the theazweekend.com right now and get a $50 value at Nothing Bundt Cakes for only $25.
There you can find more deals and events happening in southern Arizona.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.