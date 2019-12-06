Customs and Border Patrol begins Migrant Protection Protocols in Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Customs and Border Patrol officials began implementing the Migrant Protection Protocols at the Port of Nogales this week after nine Venezuelan nationals attempted to enter the U.S without proper documentation.
In a press release from CBP, officials detained nine people who arrived at the Port of Nogales using vehicle lanes on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. All nine people were transported to Mexico through the Port of El Paso to await the next steps in the immigration process.
Earlier this year, the Department of Homeland Security implemented Migrant Protection Protocols in order to “more effectively assist legitimate asylum-seekers and individuals fleeing persecution,” according to the DHS website. The new program releases “certain” people who illegally entered or attempted to the U.S. — including those without proper documentation — to Mexico to wait for their immigration court hearing.
People are given a notice to appear before they are transported to Mexico and they are allowed to return to the U.S. for their court dates, according to the DHS website. However, the department did not outline how migrants will be able to return for court appearances.
The department said on its website that the new process will help streamline the immigration process and prevent the government from releasing migrant into the U.S. while they await their hearings, claiming that migrants “often fail to file an asylum application and/or disappear before an immigration judge can determine the merits of any claim."
However, statistics on that claim vary from organization to organization.
Researchers at the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University found in a June report that of 46,743 families, 85.5 percent attended their initial hearing and 81 percent attended all their hearings, according to The Washington Post. This metric accounts for all family units and all court appearances, instead of just completed ones.
On the other hand, the Justice Department’s metric shows the at 44 percent of migrants who were not in custody did not make their court hearings in fiscal year 2017. The department also reported that migrants in all cases missed their court dates in 28 percent of cases.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.