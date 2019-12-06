Delivery driver caught on camera throwing package

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s the holidays which means lots of people are ordering online with packages showing up to their doorstep.
For Rachel Krause, it's a common occurrence. Since she lives in Picture Rocks, Krause relies on sites like Amazon instead of driving into the city.
"Amazon is my best friend," Krause joked.
By being an avid online shopper, Krause thought ordering a new phone off Amazon would be no problem. Everything seemed to be working out okay, until Wednesday night when the package arrived.
"It came last night via OnTrac at 10:44 p.m., which we were very aware of because it slammed into the side of the house,” she said.
Krause’s Nest surveillance camera caught the late-night delivery driver finding a new method of dropping off a package. Instead of walking up to her doorstep, the driver walks about halfway to the house and tosses it like a Frisbee. The package can be heard hitting the side of the house.
“I went and looked and watched the video and I was just dumbfounded by what we saw," Krause said.
The $350 dollar phone was thrown pretty hard and has the cracks to prove it.
"When I first pulled it out it was front side out and I like ‘oh my god it survived, yay.’ And then you flip it over and go ‘oh no,’” she said.
Krause took no time reaching out to the community and to OnTrac.
She found out several people had a similar experience with the company in the comments of her post on Facebook.
"It’s apparently very, very common in this area both Avra Valley and Picture Rocks,” she said.
Both Krause and KOLD provided OnTrac with the video and received similar responses.
“What you described is not acceptable to OnTrac. We take pride in providing our customers with world-class service and expect our independent Regional Service Providers to do the same. We will take appropriate steps to address the issue promptly,” the company said in a statement.
As of Thursday evening, KOLD has not received a response when asked why the delivery was made so late and what actions will be taken against the employee.
Krause is now encouraging others to take steps of their own an invest in cameras to protect their property.
“That way you can hopefully catch this on camera if it happens. Because at least there’s some recourse there,” Krause said.
To add insult to injury, Krause didn’t even receive the right phone. She has contacted Amazon who has provided a full refund and will be shipping the correct phone.
