FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another chance of rain Sunday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day for Sunday, Dec. 8 due to a high chance of rain being in the forecast.
A cold front is moving through with a 50 percent chance of scattered showers on Sunday. Tucson could see up to 1/2 inch of rain or more in certain areas.
There will be a 40 percent chance of showers by Monday, with temperatures falling to the lower 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Clouds build in through the day with highs in the lower 70s.
SUNDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50 percent chance for rain with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: 40 percent chance for rain with highs in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
Track the latest weather alerts with the News 13 First Alert weather app, which is available for free HERE.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.