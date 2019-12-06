Food stamp cuts will hit rural communities hardest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - New regulations in the food stamp program will likely hit rural areas in Arizona harder than urban areas.
Under the new rules approved by the Department of Agriculture, all adults who are childless and not disabled between the ages of 18 and 49 must work 20 hours a week or spend 20 hours in a job training program.
One issue, jobs in rural areas are sometimes hard to come by.
“There’s no jobs here,” Lilia Dawson, a six-year employee at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona in Green Valley, said. “There’s not a lot of jobs here.”
Another issue is transportation even if they could find a job.
Public transportation is limited or doesn’t exist.
Nationally, according to the Urban Institute, that could leave 700,000 adults without food assistance — 6,700 of those would be in Arizona, likely scattered in rural counties and Native American nations.
The requirement is phase one of a three-phase commitment by the Department of Agriculture to end dependency on government assistance, save money and increase labor participation.
Phase two will include reduction in school lunch programs and phase three will include reducing the number of families who qualify.
It’s the final two which has the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona concerned.
“If those happen, schools and neighborhoods and families who are struggling are really going to be in bad shape,” Michael McDonald, the food bank’s chief executive officer, said. “We can’t make up for it at the food bank.”
The food bank already serves 200,000 customers in five counties and McDonald feels the Tucson community is just about tapped out.
If thousands more lose food stamp eligibility, it will put a strain on an already strained system.
“It sends a signal that this kind of approach is not going away,” McDonald said. “We’re going to see more restrictions and barriers for people trying to get back on their feet.”
The second part of the plan could leave millions of children nationwide without the free lunch program they now enjoy.
According to the Urban Institute, phase three could leave an additional 30,000 families in Arizona without assistance.
“It’s a signal that this is going to get worse,” McDonald said.
