Garden of Gethsemane to get new security measures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Garden of Gethsemane is often the sight of vandalism. Now, new funds just approved by city council could help stop that.
The Salvador Foundation, based in Colorado, has come to an agreement with the City to pay for new security measures and landscaping. They said they want to add more lights and security cameras to begin operating.
Tommy Vasquez visited the Garden of Gethsemane for the first time Thursday, an awe-inspiring experience he didn’t want to miss.
“It’s like being there at a table with them,” said Vasquez.
Bars and high walls attempt to keep the sacred place, safe, but can only do so much. Currently, fingers are missing on almost every statue at the last supper.
In March, 2019, statues were beheaded and marked, and in 2015, the park was closed for repairs after more vandalism.
The Salvador Foundation has long paid for repairs, but are now wanting a secure solution. The foundation will donate $265,000 over the next ten years for these projects.
“We can only use our best attempts to see if it moves the needle…but out in the public domain some crazy things still happen,” said Brent Dennis, director of Tucson Parks and Recreation.
The parks and recreation department said there is no definitive date on when these new measures will be put in place, but they’re expecting them in early 2020.
