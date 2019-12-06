PCC places Desert Vista campus on lockdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Community College Desert Vista campus is under a lockdown due to a search for an armed domestic violence suspect.
According to a PCC alert, the Tucson Police Department is looking for the armed suspect who was last seen heading towards campus. The suspect was described as shirtless and wearing red pants.
Authorities advise to stay inside or stay away from the campus as they continue the search.
