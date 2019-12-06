Taylor Swift releases Christmas song with nostalgic tug at the heart

(CNN) – Taylor Swift fans are unwrapping something special.
The pop songstress released a brand-new Christmas song and video Thursday night.
"Christmas Tree Farm” takes a nostalgic look at Christmas past for T-Swift.
The video includes home movies of the future pop star sledding, frolicking in the snow and sitting on Santa's lap.
It also includes a clip of the year Swift got a guitar under the Christmas tree.
Swift has covered holiday tunes before, including her 2007 album "Sounds of the Season: The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection."
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.