Two adults found dead in foothills apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the deaths of two adults at a foothills apartment complex.
Dpt. John Allerton, a public information officer with the department, said deputies responded to a call for a welfare check on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at an apartment building located on the 4600 block of Skyline Drive near Swan Road at around 8:30 p.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they found two adults deceased in the building.
Allerton did not give any identifiers of the deceased and it’s still unclear how the two died.
As of 10:55 p.m. Thursday, deputies were still on site investigating the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
