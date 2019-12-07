Christmas decor thieves can’t steal holiday spirit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 'Tis the season — for stealing.
A popular holiday-decorated house on the south side had several items stolen from their front yard.
It may not sound like a lot, but large Christmas display items can cost upwards of several hundred dollars.
Officials the Tucson Police Department said it’s that time of year when they start to see decorations being stolen and then re-sold.
It’s the opposite of the Christmas spirit — but the Lewis family is still finding a way to maintain theirs.
However, keeping Christmas spirit doesn’t seem to be a problem. In fact, there’s hardly a square inch to spare on Barbara Lewis’ yard.
Each strand of lights and Saint Nick has a special place of its own. It looks like there isn’t room for much more, but as Lewis walks through it now, it feels empty.
“It’s not right,” Lewis said.
Thieves hopped their fence and took several of her items that were not little but had not been tethered down yet.
"I had a blow-up solider guy about 6 foot or more and they stole that,” she said.
It was a heart-breaking discovery for Lewis and her husband, but even harder for their children.
“It hurt her more than anybody because she tries to make people happy. He’s got cancer, my mom’s got Alzheimer’s and dementia so we never know when it’s going to be the last Christmas. We try to make it for her,” Debrah Searfoss, Lewis’ daughter, said.
Among the items missing, there’s one thing the thieves missed: They couldn’t take Lewis’ unwavering spirit during the holiday season. That’s because all of this, isn’t for her.
"I do it for the neighborhood and the kids,” she said.
If caught, Christmas thieves can face a misdemeanor charge for theft.
Tucson police suggest installing cameras, and also marking your items so you can prove their yours if you end up finding them.
If you plan on traveling this holiday season, TPD suggests alerting your neighbors and asking if they will park a car in your driveway.
They also said to remember to make your house appear like it’s still lived in, since often times Christmas lights are left on but the inside of the house is dark. TPD said that is an easy sign to thieves that no one is home and they can get away with stealing items.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.