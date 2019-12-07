FBI: Alleged child sex offender may be living in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl and he may be living in Arizona.
The FBI is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Jose Arturo Navarrete Jr.
Navarrete, 24, allegedly assaulted a young girl in Sacramento County, California. He is facing charges of unlawful flight, lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14, sex act with a child 10 years old or younger, oral sex With a child 10 years old or younger.
The FBI said Navarrete Jr. was last seen in Texas and may be living Arizona, New Mexico or Mexico.
The 5-foot-11, 172-pound Navarrete is also known as Navarete and Aturo.
If you have any information, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
