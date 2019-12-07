Iran frees Chinese-American scholar for US-held scientist

``We’re very happy to have our hostage back. The whole Princeton University community is very thrilled and it was a one-on-one hostage swap,” said Trump, speaking to reporters outside the White House before he left on a trip to Florida. “Actually I think it was a great thing for Iran. I think it was great to show that we can do something. It might have been a precursor as to what can be done. But we have our hostage back.’’