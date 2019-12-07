No. 12 Wildcats hit road for showdown with No. 18 Baylor

Nico Mannion, the reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, was named MVP of the Wooden Legacy Tournament last week. He averaged 16.3 points per game and 7.3 assists per contest. He opened the tournament with a game-winning layup with three seconds left against Pepperdine to cap off a 16 point, 11 assist effort. He followed that up with an 11-of-14 shooting night against Penn, on his way to 24 points - his third 20-point game of the season. He leads all freshmen in the country with 52 assists.A two-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, Zeke Nnaji is shooting 73.4 percent from the floor this year (2nd nationally). He posted his second double-double of the year with 16 points, 11 rebounds vs. Pepperdine.