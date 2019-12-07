No. 12 Wildcats hit road for showdown with No. 18 Baylor

The 12th-ranked Arizona Wildcats will play their first true road game of the 2019-20 season and fourth straight game away from the McKale Center when they travel to Waco, Texas to take on No. 18 Baylor.
The game will tip-off at 10 a.m. (MST) and will be televised on ESPNU.
The Wildcats (9-0) are coming off a three-game sweep at the Wooden Legacy to claim their first in-season championship since the 2014-15 season.
Nico Mannion was named tournament MVP while Chase Jeter and Dylan Smith were named to the All-Tournament team.
OFF THE TOP
Today’s game at No. 18 Baylor marks the first true road game for Arizona against an AP Top 25 team since Feb. 15, 2018 when the Wildcats defeated No. 25 Arizona State in Tempe, 77-70.
Under Sean Miller, Arizona is 22-20 against ranked teams and are 17-11 since the start of the 2013-14 season.Miller is also 4-4 in true road games vs. Top 25 teams in his tenure at Arizona.Arizona’s 52.8 FG% is second-best in the country and the 42.9 3FG% is sixth-best in the country.
UA is scoring 87.1 points per game this season, the fourth-most in the country this season.With 22 assists against Pepperdine, it marks the fourth time this season with 20+ assists. The last time UA had four or more games with 20+ assists in a season was 2016-17 (4 times).The Wildcats’ 162 assists through nine games ranks eighth in the country.Arizona has forced opponents into 146 turnovers this season, the most ever by a Sean Miller coached team through the first nine games of a season.
Nico Mannion, the reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, was named MVP of the Wooden Legacy Tournament last week. He averaged 16.3 points per game and 7.3 assists per contest. He opened the tournament with a game-winning layup with three seconds left against Pepperdine to cap off a 16 point, 11 assist effort. He followed that up with an 11-of-14 shooting night against Penn, on his way to 24 points - his third 20-point game of the season. He leads all freshmen in the country with 52 assists.A two-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, Zeke Nnaji is shooting 73.4 percent from the floor this year (2nd nationally). He posted his second double-double of the year with 16 points, 11 rebounds vs. Pepperdine.
Redshirt sophomore guard Jemarl Baker Jr. LEADS the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (8.67:1).
Josh Green scored a career-high 24 points against Pepperdine, matching a season-best with four made 3-point field goals. He grabbed a season high 12 rebounds vs. Wake Forest. His 15 steals are a team-high this season.
Dylan Smith was named to the Wooden Legacy All-Tournament team, where he averaged 15.3 points and shot 6-of-9 from long distance over the three games, highlighted by a 20-point outburst vs. Wake ForestSenior
Chase Jeter had his best game of the year with 19 points (8-9 FG), six rebounds and two assists vs. Penn and after a 17 point, nine rebound effort vs. Wake Forest was named to the all-tournament team.