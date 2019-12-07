Novelty Elvis plates leave Nevada man facing a Blue Christmas

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - James Mensinger is facing hundreds in tickets and fines for toll roads and bridge fees from across the country.
According to KOLO 8, the catch is he hasn’t left Nevada in more than 20 years.
Mensinger said the fines are threatening his financial stability and credit rating.
He has a stack of collection notices from New Jersey, Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, Texas, Minnesota and California. There might be other states involved, but Mensinger said there are so many he can’t keep track of it all.
“I don’t need this,” the 82-year-old said.
He is right.
The notices have come monthly for the last six years, all claiming that Mensinger owes money for traveling on toll roads and bridges.
When you look at the notices, it is easy to see the problem — Elvis Presley.
Mensinger bought a vanity license plate in the late 1970s, a tribute to “the King.”
His now ailing wife, Lani, was a fan of Presley. They even have a picture of Lani with Elvis taken at the Memphis airport in the 1950s.
While his vanity plate was unique in the 1970s, now anyone can get a novelty plate with “Elvis” on it.
If a state does not require front license plates like Nevada does, someone can put the a strikingly similar novelty plate on their car.
Mensinger said the collection agencies are using the novelty plates to identify the vehicle and send the bills to him.
The proof can be found in the notices he receives in the mail. Look at the photos and you will see while the plates match, the vehicle are Mensinger’s white Lincoln Town Car.
Mensinger said he’s called and written to the various agencies over the years. Only once in all the years has anyone responded.
Pennsylvania absolved him of the charges two years ago.
Mensinger said he reached out to KOLO 8 because the toll company RiverLink threatened to send him to collections.
KOLO 8 tried calling Riverlink’s customer service and was told “collections” does not affect a person’s credit rating and that the company needed to talk to Mensinger or the DMV about the disputed bill.
Mensinger tried calling again, but could not reach a customer service representative and said he got trapped in a phone tree.
KOLO 8 also contacted the Nevada DMV, which told us there is nothing they can do.
Even if Mensinger changed his license plates, the toll collection services would still keep pursuing him for the improper charges.
