Tucson police investigate west side shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
Police responded to a call that came in at around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 regarding a man lying outside his car at a Menlo Park apartment complex. Sgt. Pete Dugan, a public information officer with TPD, said officers found the man with multiple gun shot wounds.
Officers rendered aid until crews with the Tucson Fire Department arrived on scene and transported the man to a hospital in critical condition.
The man left behind two young children in the car, one infant and a toddler, both of whom were unharmed, Dugan said.
Based on evidence from the scene, Dugan said investigators believe the man was shot at 1000 W. Congress St. It seems as though the man drove down Grande Avenue, hitting mail boxes along the way, before arriving at the apartment complex. Dugan said the man looks like he tried to get out of his car then collapsed beside the vehicle.
While there were a lot of people in the area where the shooting happened, Dugan said police do not have any witness at this time.
Anyone with any information should call 911 or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.
