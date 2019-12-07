UArizona heads to El Paso for final non-conference road trip

Known as one of the best defenders on the team Sam Thomas was the only player in the Pac-12 to average at least 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. Throughout a game, you can find Thomas guarding the opposing team’s point guard or center. She became a threat from long distance last year, making 47 threes, the second-most on the team. She is scalding hot to start the season, shooting 58% (28-48) from the field and 52% from three (12-23) and became the 11th player in school history to make 100 career triples at Montana. Over her last 148 minutes on the floor, she has turned the ball over just three times and has 15 assists in that time period.