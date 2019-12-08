Arizona women’s hoops takes home a win

EL PASO, Texas – Cate Reese was a force all day long as she scored 19 points to go with 17 rebounds to lead No. 20 Arizona to their ninth-straight win to start the season, beating UTEP 54-43 at the Don Haskins Center.
Reese’s 17 rebounds are a season-high for her as she recorded her third double-double of the season and 10th of her career. She also added in three blocks and shot 8-13 from the field.
Aari McDonald was in double-figures once again, scoring 13 points to go along with five rebounds and three steals. Sam Thomas added in 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks.
Amari Carter had four steals. The Wildcats forced UTEP to shoot just 26 percent from the field and turned them over 21 times.
Player of the Game
Cate Reese – The sophomore was unstoppable as she scored 19 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for her third double-double of the season and second in as many games.
By the Numbers50 – Arizona has held their opponents to fewer than 50 points in each of their last four games.
10 – Cate Reese became the 12th player in school history with 10 career double-doubles.
9 – Arizona has won nine games to start the season for the third time in school history.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.