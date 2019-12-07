FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another Pacific storm system is heading our way and bringing more rain.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Southern Arizona will see periods of on and off rain Sunday into Monday. Temperatures are also going to be a lot cooler due to a cold front.
TONIGHT: 10% chance for showers. Lows in the lower-50s.
TOMORROW: 40% chance for rain. Rain chances increase overnight (50%). Daytime highs in the mid-60s.
MONDAY: First Alert Action Day! 60% chance for rain. Highs in the lower-60s. Chilly night!
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-70s.
SATURDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Highs in the mid-70s.
