FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another Pacific storm system is heading our way and bringing more rain.

By Jaclyn Selesky | December 7, 2019 at 5:21 PM MST - Updated December 7 at 5:21 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Southern Arizona will see periods of on and off rain Sunday into Monday. Temperatures are also going to be a lot cooler due to a cold front.

TONIGHT: 10% chance for showers. Lows in the lower-50s.

TOMORROW: 40% chance for rain. Rain chances increase overnight (50%). Daytime highs in the mid-60s.

MONDAY: First Alert Action Day! 60% chance for rain. Highs in the lower-60s. Chilly night!

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-70s.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Highs in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.