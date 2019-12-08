PCSD: Driver fighting for life after running from deputies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A driver is fighting for their life after crashing while fleeing during a traffic stop in the Tucson area, authorities said.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies said tried to stop the vehicle on Interstate 19 at Valencia Road around 12:40 a.m.
The vehicle did not stop and exited I-19 at San Xavier Road, according to the PCSD.
Moments later, deputies came across the vehicle after it crashed just west of I-19.
The driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Tohono O’odham Police Department is investigating the crash.
