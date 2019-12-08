Pedestrian crash closes Westbound Tanque Verde from Sabino Canyon to Indian ridge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Westbound Tanque Verde is shut down from Sabino Canyon to Indian Ridge after a pedestrian was hit.
According to the Tucson Police Department, an adult male was crossing Tanque Verde. They said he was not in the crosswalk when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.
TPD said the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene, and the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police ask that you avoid the area, as roads could be closed for a few hours.
