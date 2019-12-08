Tucson motorcyclist dies days after crash, man facing felony charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead and another is facing felony charges following a motorcycle-SUV crash in Tucson.
The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened on North Castro and West Laguna around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The motorcyclist, 52-year-old Dale Foxworthy, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died Dec. 7, according to the TPD.
Investigators said Foxworthy was traveling south on Castro and turned on Laguna when he was hit by an SUV that ran a stop sign.
The TPD said the driver of the SUV, 38-year-old Mickey Antonio, remained on the scene and talked with investigators.
Antonio was allegedly under the influence and was booked on a felony aggravated assault charge. As of Sunday, Dec. 8, he was being held in the Pima County Jail on a $50,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
Foxworthy’s death marks the 13th fatal motorcycle crash in Tucson year, which is almost double compared to 2018.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.