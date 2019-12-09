Border Patrol discovers another tunnel in Nogales; second tunnel found this month

This is the 125th tunnel discovered in the Tucson Sector since 1990

CBP finds the second tunnel in Nogales this month. (Source: CBP)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | December 9, 2019 at 4:26 PM MST - Updated December 9 at 4:26 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sunday, U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered the second cross-border tunnel running beneath the streets of Nogales in less than a week.

Tucson Sector agents discovered the tunnel west of the Deconcini Port of Entry and only 50 yards east of the tunnel discovered days prior.

Mexico’s Policia Federal located the tunnel’s entrance in the floor of the existing Grand Avenue Drainage System in Mexico. The tunnel followed the footer of the International Boundary Fence at a depth of about 10 feet, crossed beneath it, and came up approximately 5 feet north of the fence.

[ Border agents, Mexican police discover smuggling tunnel in Nogales Dec. 4 ]

U.S. authorities remediated the tunnel on Monday, Dec. 9. This is the 125th tunnel discovered in the Tucson Sector since 1990 and the second discovered this month.

Other tunnels have been found this year.

