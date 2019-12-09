Catalina Highway closed

Vehicles with four-wheel drive or chains are allowed up road to Mt. Lemmon

Catalina Highway closed
February 18, 2019 at 5:59 PM MST - Updated December 9 at 1:40 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has closed the road to Mt. Lemmon to the public because of inclement weather conditions.

Vehicles with four-wheel drive or chains are being allowed past the closure at the base of the mountain.

Road conditions on Catalina Highway may be checked by calling 520-547-7510.

To see other weather-related road closures in Pima County, click HERE.

For all other questions about Mount Lemmon please contact the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center at 520-749-8700.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.