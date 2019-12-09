Catalina Highway closed

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has closed the road to Mt. Lemmon to the public because of inclement weather conditions.
Vehicles with four-wheel drive or chains are being allowed past the closure at the base of the mountain.
Road conditions on Catalina Highway may be checked by calling 520-547-7510.
To see other weather-related road closures in Pima County, click HERE.
For all other questions about Mount Lemmon please contact the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center at 520-749-8700.
