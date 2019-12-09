FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Rain continues through your Monday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will see periods of rain throughout the morning and afternoon tomorrow. Dry conditions return by Tuesday.
MONDAY (ACTION DAY): 70% chance for rain and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Skies clear and temps plummet into the upper 30s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.