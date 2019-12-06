FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get ready for the rain! Rain chances increase overnight and continue through your Monday.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will see periods of rain throughout the morning and afternoon tomorrow. Dry conditions return by Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Rain chances increase overnight (60%). Overnight lows will fall into the lower-50s.
TOMORROW: First Alert Action Day! 70% chance for rain. Highs in the upper-50s. Chilly night!
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low-60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-70s.
SATURDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Highs in the mid-70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower-70s.
