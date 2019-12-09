Judge denies change of venue for Barksdales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County judge denied a motion to change venue for two defendants accused of killing a Tucson man earlier this year.
Blane and Susan Barksdale are accused of killing Frank Bligh, 72, in Tucson in April. Bligh’s body has not been found, but his car was found abandoned on April 17, the day after his house was destroyed by fire and explosions.
Bligh was last seen on April 7.
The Barksdales were the focus of a manhunt that lasted more than two weeks after they escaped during extradition from New York in late August. They were found and re-captured in northern Arizona on Sept. 11.
The Barksdales’ next hearing is a status conference at 11 a.m. on Dec. 30.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.