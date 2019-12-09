Sahuarita strong-armed robbery turns into pursuit; two suspects taken to hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita Police Officers responded to a strong-armed robbery that turned into a pursuit, Sunday afternoon, Dec. 8.
The SPD responded to the Walmart located at 18680 S. Nogales Highway for a shoplifting call, according to information from the SPD. Officials learned that two suspects had forced their way past Walmart personnel and fled the scene before officers arrived.
Once the car was located, officers began a pursuit for several miles before the suspect rammed an SPD police car. The pursuit ended at Duval Mine and Rio Altar Rd when the suspect crashed and veered of the road.
The suspects did not have life-threatening injuries, but were taken to the hospital, according to the press release, and no officers were injured.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the SPD tip line at 520-445-7847.
