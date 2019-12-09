Tucson getting park designed for children on autism spectrum

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson is getting a new park with a special purpose.
The park, which is slated for downtown Tucson, will be designed to accommodate those on the autism spectrum.
Intermountain Centers for Human Development and the city of Tucson have joined forces for the park and the Tucson City Council recently approved a development and maintenance agreement.
The park will include elements for those with physical disabilities as well.
The park, in the 400 block of North Bonita Avenue, will be developed in several phases as funds become available.
The master plan designed by The WLB Group will include five distinct zones, featuring sensory playscapes and equipment.
The park will include a separate sensory play area for younger children (ages 2 to 5 years old) who are on the spectrum. This space will include equipment that encourages socialization and sensory discovery.
